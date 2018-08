Plan for south Punjab province

The federal cabinet met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad where it discussed the formation of task forces to tackle the matter of creating 10 million jobs and building 5 million houses as promised by the incumbent government.Later, briefing the media persons about the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the task forces will complete their working on the matters and present their plan in 90-days' time.Answering a question about how more jobs will be created, Chaudhry said the government will not employ unnecessary help in its own departments, "that is not how you create jobs, our task is to create opportunities where eligible people can apply, that is what the task force is tasked to do."“Government reforms are an important matter and under which civil service reforms hold a high degree of importance. Our adviser for austerity has been tasked with presenting federal government reforms within 90 days," the minister said."He will also be overseeing reforms in the planning department. A large amount of money goes into Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for which he [the austerity adviser] will be bringing in reforms," he added.The cabinet also touched upon the matter of forming a separate province in southern Punjab, Chaudhry said. "PTI government will hold talks with the PPP, PML-N and other parties to draft a 'workable plan' for the creation of a province in south Punjab," Chaudhry told the media."Creating a province is no small task. We will need consensus and a two-thirds majority for which we will begin talks with the PPP and PML-N," the information minister maintained.The information minister said the government will hold a 'Plant for Pakistan Day' on September 2, where 1.5 million saplings will be planted all over the country in a single day.On the occasion, Climate Change Adviser Aslam briefed the media about the initiative and said that the drive was an important step "to save Pakistan from becoming a desert.""The prime minister will initiate this project here in Islamabad while the chief ministers will lead it in their respective provinces," Aslam said."All provincial governments were called in to discuss their targets with us and hopefully all those targets will be achieved on the day of the drive," Aslam told the media during the press conference."The prime minister will begin this project here in Islamabad while the chief ministers will lead it in the provinces," Aslam said.The adviser also said that the government is creating 190 points all over the country where the forest department will work with the municipal administration. "There will be pick up points, [which can be identified through] a Facebook page that is being created. This page will tell people where they can pick plants up from and who will provide them," the adviser said while expressing the hope that all Pakistanis will take part in the drive.