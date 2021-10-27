federal cabinet approved addition of 15 countries in the list with visa on arrival facility in Pakistan

Imran Khan
On September 28, federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved addition of 15 countries in the list with visa on arrival facility in Pakistan. sri lanka / Nepal /Maldives passport holders from south asia can enter pakistan on visa on arrival
List of 65 Countries for Visa on Arrival (Tourist) in Pakistan
1 Angola
2 Argentina
3 Austria
4 Azerbaijan
5 Bahamas
6 Bahrain
7 Barbados
8 Botswana
9 Brunei
10 Costa Rica
11 Finland
12 Germany
13 Ghana
14 Iceland
15 Indonesia
16 Italy
17 Japan
18 Jordan
19 Korea (South)
20 Kuwait
21 Lithuania
22 Luxembourg
23 Malaysia
24 Maldives
25 Malta
26 Monaco
27 Mozambique
28 Nepal
29 New Zealand
30 Oman
31 Paraguay
32 Qatar
33 Rwanda
34 Saint Kitts and Nevis
35 Saint Lucia
36 Saudi Arabia
37 Singapore
38 Spain
39 Sri Lanka
40 Switzerland
41 Tajikistan
42 Tanzania
43 Thailand
44 Tonga
45 Trinidad & Tobago
46 Tunisia
47 Turkey
48 United Arab Emirates (UAE)
49 Western Samoa
50 Zambia
51 United States of America (USA)
52 United Kingdom (UK)
53 China
54 Iran
55 Canada
56 France
57 Australia
58 Philippine
59 Russian Federation
60 Norway
61 Poland
62 Netherlands
63 Korea, Republic of
64 South Africa
65 Sweden
