Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) has released a report on trade deficit for January 2021

How Much Did The Trade Deficit Decrease At The Beginning Of This Year? Statistics Agency

By Web Desk OnThe Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) has released a report on trade deficit, which shows a decrease in trade deficit in the first month of this year as compared to last year.According to the report of the Bureau of Statistics, the rate of trade deficit at the end of last year has decreased by 1.44% in January 2021.According to the report, despite the reduction in the trade deficit, exports fell by 10% at the beginning of 2021. Last month, in January 2021, the volume of domestic exports was ارب 2.13 billion. In January, imports fell by more than 5%, followed by Imports stood at ارب 4.73 billion.In this regard, the Ministry of Finance had released a report on loans to Pakistan, which details 15 months of loans, according to the report, from June 2019 to September 2020, including internal debt increased by 2,660 billion, of which Later, the internal debt has increased to Rs 23,392 billion. External debt increased by 6 6 billion in 15 months.According to the report of the Ministry of Finance, the foreign debt has increased to 79.90 billion dollars