Federal budget 2021

10 Jun 2021ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government, led by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is all set to present its third budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Parliament on June 11 (Friday), amid the third wave of Coronavirus (Covid-19), which had affected world economies including Pakistan.The budget will be presented by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.