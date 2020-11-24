What's new

Fed govt plans changes to 18th amendment after two-third majority: Farogh Naseem

Web Desk On Nov 24, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would make changes to some articles of the 18th constitutional amendment after acquiring a two-third majority, ARY NEWS reported.

“We do not have the numbers right now to carry out the amendments, however, whenever, we get them, we will make changes to some sections of the 18th constitutional amendment,” he said adding that some of the sections in the amendment were inappropriate.

Farogh Naseem blamed the PPP for bulldozing the Constitution approved during the tenure of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1973 after bringing the 18th amendment.

Even coalition partners of the incumbent government believe that some of the articles of the amendment are inappropriate while the others are better in terms of their implementation, he said.

It is not the first time that any government minister has spoken on amending the 18th amendment despite stiff resistance against any such move from the Pakistan People’s Party.

PML-N although has not supported major changes to the basic structure of the 18th amendment but showed a willingness to make changes after a consultative process.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in May this year said that they were not ready to make any changes to the powers granted to the provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment.

“We could discuss everything other than reversing powers granted to the provinces under the amendment,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Aietraz Hai.

“If the government wants any changes in the amendment, it should come up with a proposal rather than mere talks,” he said adding that any discussion on the matter would be held in the Parliament rather than behind closed doors.

ziaulislam

but good thing is after march it will have majority in senate so it can do minor maneuvering or legislations
 
IceCold

@PaklovesTurkiye This is important and whats actually stopping Federal to do something about Karachi bypassing PPP in Sindh. Lets hope this crap article can be removed for the sake of all and this thuggery of PPP in Sindh can be brought to an end.
 
