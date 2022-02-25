Feb 25 2022: SpaceX launches another 50 Starlink satellites; lands booster 108th time

Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX launches 50 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship at sea
It was SpaceX's eighth launch of 2022.
www.space.com
SpaceX launched 50 Starlink internet satellites and landed the returning rocket on a ship at sea today (Feb. 25).
A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped with 50 Starlink internet spacecraft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California today at 12:12 p.m. EST (1712 GMT; 9:12 a.m. local California time).
A little less than nine minutes later, the Falcon 9's first stage came back down to Earth for a vertical touchdown on Of Course I Still Love You, a SpaceX droneship that was stationed several hundred miles off the California coast.
|21 November 2020
|F9-099
|N/A
|Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich
|Success (4E)
|Success (LZ-4)
|Landed on OCISLY
|26 May 2021[76]
|F9-119 ♺
|186 days
|Starlink × 60 (v1.0 L28)
|Success (40)
|Success (JRTI)
|24 November 2021[77]
|F9-129 ♺
|182 days
|DART
|Success (4E)
|Success (OCISLY)
|25 February 2022
|F9-142 ♺
|93 days
|Starlink × 50 (Group 4-11 53.2° inclination)