Feb 25 2022: SpaceX launches another 50 Starlink satellites; 108th successful landing

www.space.com

SpaceX launches 50 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship at sea

It was SpaceX's eighth launch of 2022.
SpaceX launched 50 Starlink internet satellites and landed the returning rocket on a ship at sea today (Feb. 25).



A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped with 50 Starlink internet spacecraft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California today at 12:12 p.m. EST (1712 GMT; 9:12 a.m. local California time).


A little less than nine minutes later, the Falcon 9's first stage came back down to Earth for a vertical touchdown on Of Course I Still Love You, a SpaceX droneship that was stationed several hundred miles off the California coast.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1497259240569786372


4th landing for this particular booster
21 November 2020F9-099N/ASentinel-6 Michael FreilichSuccess (4E)Success (LZ-4)Landed on OCISLY
26 May 2021[76]F9-119186 daysStarlink × 60 (v1.0 L28)Success (40)Success (JRTI)
24 November 2021[77]F9-129182 daysDARTSuccess (4E)Success (OCISLY)
25 February 2022F9-14293 daysStarlink × 50 (Group 4-11 53.2° inclination)
 
