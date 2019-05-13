Feasibility Report | Pakistan has a potential of 50 Gigawatts of wind power.

Horus said: الله نے ہمیں یہ ملک اور اسکے وسائل، مفت میں دیے ہیں. کیا ہم عقل کے اندھے ان کا استعمال بھی نہیں کرسکتے؟ Click to expand...

We do potential in a lot of other things too. At this moment we are like a rudderless ship as we have no leadership.



Give this nation leadership and see how it progresses.

Pakistan is endowed with various renewable energy resources such as hydel, solar, wind, geothermal and bio-fuel. It can earn dividends if these resources are explored, exploited and developed properly. Hydropower source of energy is well known in Pakistan and there is ever growing experience in the sector to develop the hydro-power potential indigenously in the country. Hydro-potential is estimated at about 50,000 MW, out of which about 6595MW has been developed. Pakistan lies in an area of one of the highest solar insulation in the world. The average solar radiation is 5.5 KW/m2 and there are more than 300 clear days. Wind energy is another important area where Pakistan can benefit by exploiting it in efficient manner. The wind potential is estimated upto 50,000 MW. Urban areas of Pakistan generate over 55000 tonnes of solid wastes daily. There are 56.9 million animals (Buffaloes, cows) in Pakistan, which can generate 21.35 million M3 biogas and 36.0 million tonnes of biofertilizer per day. The creek systems of Indus Delta extends over an area of 170 Km. It is estimated that about 100 KW power can be produced from the source. There are more than 6000 surface indications of geo-thermal energy resources with an estimated potential of 800,000 KW.

Wind 340,000 MW

Solar 2,900,000 MW

Hydro (Large) 50,000 MW

Hydro (Small) 3,100 MW

Bagasse Cogeneration 1,800 MW

Waste to Power 500 MW

Geothermal 500 MW

bad leadership + many resources = underdeveloped nation (many countries are there as examples)bad leadership + less or no resources = underdeveloped nationgood leader ship + many resources = developed countrygood leader ship + less or no resources = developed country (many countries are there as examples)--------------------------------September 3rd, 2011--------------------------------September 3rd, 2011Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) with the help of renowned international experts / agencies such as United Stated National Renewable Energy Laboratories (NREL), GIT from Germany and Risoe from Denmark, has identified the RE potential as follows: