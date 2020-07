'This is intolerable': fearful Australians in Hong Kong hasten plans to leave city



Australian expats in Hong Kong are feeling jittery about their future after Beijing imposed a new national security law that could lead to foreigners being arbitrarily detained. They say the move has hastened their plans to leave the financial hub amid calls from their government for its citizens to "reconsider" their need to stay there.The national security law passed in Beijing and enacted in Hong Kong on 1 July punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. It applies to permanent residents and non-residents in Hong Kong who breach the law in the territory, along with anyone accused of violating the law regardless of their nationality and where the alleged crime took place – so foreigners could be arrested on arrival in Hong Kong . National security cases can also be sent to Chinese courts for trial.There are up to 100,000 Australians living in Hong Kong.Several Australians in the Hong Kong business community declined to talk to the Guardian, fearing that their opinions on the law will jeopardise their prospects in the city. Those willing to speak insisted on anonymity, also fearing their lives could be affected.They said the new measures have prompted them to make plans to leave because they feel insecure about living in the city without the safeguards of civil liberties and the rule of law.A former secondary school teacher who has lived in Hong Kong for more than a decade said although she loved the city and its people: "I don't want to live somewhere where the walls have ears."