Fear the day when I tell name of real Mir Jaffer: Imran Khan
13TH MAY, 2022. 06:17 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Image: File
ISLAMABAD: Warning the opposition, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said they should fear the day when he would tell name of the real Mir Jaffer.
Imran Khan said this while talking with senior news anchors at Bani Gala in Islamabad. Bol news channel anchor Jameel Farooqui and other anchors including Arshad Sharif, Imran Riaz Khan, Shehzad Iqbal, Khawar Ghumman and Fareeha Idrees were also present on this occasion.
The PTI chief said he misjudged the stakeholders in his government as he thought that corruption was a big problem for them. However, when the time came, he realized that embezzlement was not an issue for them, he said.
He said they miscalculated that the masses would not come out if he was ousted from the PM’s Office. He could not even think about making a coalition government next time, he responded to a query. He said making a government with allies was his biggest political blunder.
The former prime minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had never been in his control. If the ones who made the cases gave them relief too then he could not do anything, he maintained.
He said he would not shake hand with anybody on the matter of corruption. He demanded that date for the general elections should be given right away, otherwise a long march would be carried out.
Talking about Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) former director Mohammad Rizwan, who conducted inquiry against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, he said the Sharif brothers did very wrong with Dr Rizwan. The ex-FIA officer lately died of cardiac arrest.
“Next time any public officer will fear from taking action against the murderers,” he said.
To another query, Imran said the accountability watchdog put Aleem Khan into jail and his government had no control over it.
