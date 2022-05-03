Fear of public Nawaz prayed Eid prayer in home

Imran Khan
Oct 18, 2007
he was just was few minutes away from mosque
Good!!! They thought they were above anything else, let them know what fear is, let them know what people are capable of once you've oppressed them long enough...
Maybe before posting you should have checked where IK prayed Eid. Obsessed with Nawaz Sharif
Watch below and burnEven Fazul ur Rahman and Zardari prayed openly and many PMLN leaders, go and watch clips. IK prayed even smaller room than NS.
NS tau dilo ka wazir e azam ha? IK ki kaya auqat? hence, NS shd have come out in open. Let SS walk through Lahore streets to exchnage eid greeting with Lahoris.
Nice research and try but failed.They all prayed in their respective residences or localities since it is not a requirement to pray in a masjid https://islamqa.info/en/answers/49050/he-is-asking-about-the-place-for-eid-prayer. However, I suspect Ganja Sharif prayed at home because he knows he will get slogans chanted against him if he went out in public.