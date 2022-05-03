What's new

Fear of public Nawaz prayed Eid prayer in home

Look at how they stand in a queue to shake his hand as if he was the imaam who led the prayer 🤣. Jahil slaves of the sharifs who even forfeit their prayers for this thief.
 
Maybe before posting you should have checked where IK prayed Eid, He also prayed in his home at Bani Gala. :lol:Obsessed with Nawaz Sharif

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521354964437803008

Watch below and burn:flame:Even Fazul ur Rahman and Zardari prayed openly and many PMLN leaders, go and watch clips. IK prayed even smaller room than NS. 😆
 
How can these people greeting and hugging him be so submissive? And why is he wearing a mask if he is hugging and shaking hands?
 
Maybe before posting you should have checked where IK prayed Eid. :lol:Obsessed with Nawaz Sharif

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521354964437803008

Watch below and burn:flame:Even Fazul ur Rahman and Zardari prayed openly and many PMLN leaders, go and watch clips. IK prayed even smaller room than NS. 😆
They all prayed in their respective residences or localities since it is not a requirement to pray in a masjid https://islamqa.info/en/answers/49050/he-is-asking-about-the-place-for-eid-prayer. However, I suspect Ganja Sharif prayed at home because he knows he will get slogans chanted against him if he went out in public.
 

