Fear of Default Grips Pakistan Once More as IMF Keeps Nation out of Agenda List

Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Pakistan is not on the agenda list of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme remaining pending.

The IMF executive board issued meetings till July 6 but Pakistan is not on its list of agendas. The IMF snub comes despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaching out to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva for the fourth time in six days.

Sharif also met the IMF MD in France during the New Global Financial Pact summit in Paris where both of them reportedly had a productive discussion and the Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif said that the ninth review will be completed soon. During the finance summit, Sharif and Georgieva met thrice.

Pakistan is scrambling to revive the stalled bailout programme as it faces an economic crisis but the IMF remains unsatisfied with the route the government has taken.

The fear of default looms over Pakistan as rating agencies and economists fear that the $350 billion economy is in dire state and needs the $1.1 billion loan tranche of the EFF so that other friendly countries can also lend money to Islamabad.


Since the IMF is unhappy with Pakistan’s steps, it is unlikely that friendly countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia will make concrete moves to help Pakistan amid this economic crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif also said in a statement released by the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office that both of them discussed matters related to the stalled bailout programme. Though the IMF acknowledged that Islamabad is making efforts to revive the loan, the issue remains unlisted on its agenda for the coming week.

To appease the IMF, Pakistan promised to raise taxes by $750 million and axe spending in its annual budget.
A separate report by Dawn earlier this month cast doubt that the IMF would be happy with the recent budget tabled by the Sharif-led government.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar and even his predecessor Miftah Ismail also batted for the budget and said it will resolve outstanding issues with the IMF but people familiar with the developments in Pakistan as well as in Washington remained pessimistic about the possibilities.

Pakistan, which has an economy of $350 billion, could default on its external debt soon if the IMF does not come to its rescue.
maithil

May 21, 2010
Pakistan will be always kept at 1-2 months from default. That seems to be the what West, China and Gulf have decided.
 
epebble

Sep 21, 2022
maithil said:
Pakistan will be always kept at 1-2 months from default. That seems to be the what West, China and Gulf have decided.
Name of the game is self-sufficiency. No further cash is likely to be injected into the economy. Dar has to keep his head above water by carefully using the remittances + export earnings for food and fuel and beseeching the creditors to roll over the loans.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
epebble said:
Name of the game is self-sufficiency. No further cash is likely to be injected into the economy. Dar has to keep his head above water by carefully using the remittances + export earnings for food and fuel and beseeching the creditors to roll over the loans.
What remittances and export earnings? You barely get any. Pakistan mostly survives on loans from third countries.
 
HerbertPervert

Feb 21, 2023
epebble said:
Name of the game is self-sufficiency. No further cash is likely to be injected into the economy. Dar has to keep his head above water by carefully using the remittances + export earnings for food and fuel and beseeching the creditors to roll over the loans.
Both exports and remittances have gone down a total of $7 billion since the new PDM government took over. The powers that be in that country have clearly lost their minds.

I recall reading an article from Khuram Hussain, known critic of previous government, that under a good scenario, the PDM government has until end of the year before running out of cash.

Even if international lenders provide cash injections, what is stopping Pakistan from running out of that money again? It can't break even and with downwards spiral of exports and remittances, the loans have to get bigger and bigger.

Yet we have some wise men in the establishment who still think getting rid of PTI was good for them... I mean Pakistan.
 
epebble

Sep 21, 2022
Dalit said:
What remittances and export earnings? You barely get any. Pakistan mostly survives on loans from third countries.
As far as I know, no net cash has come to Pakistan from any country/institution in 2023. All imports (mostly food + fuel) have been paid by remittances from expatriates and export earnings. Most loans have been rolled over successfully. This will be the template for future unless something changes drastically.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
epebble said:
As far as I know, no net cash has come to Pakistan from any country/institution in 2023. All imports (mostly food + fuel) have been paid by remittances from expatriates and export earnings. Most loans have been rolled over successfully. This will be the template for future unless something changes drastically.
Pakistan's only template is loans and more loans.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Sep 20, 2015
maithil said:
Pakistan will be always kept at 1-2 months from default. That seems to be the what West, China and Gulf have decided.
This was the plan and they are following it. But not China. it is india with arabs n usa.Abroad living Pakistanis will come with help. But on one condition if khan get back to power
 
Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
It is a complete myth and baseless to claim that Americans are behind the IMF's actions against Pakistan due to China. This is pure nonsense. If China is willing to help Pakistan, then what is stopping them? These claims are unfounded and lack any substance. After analyzing the situation of the past 10 months, It seems that China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have made a decision regarding Pakistan. Pakistan will now always be kept close to the default line, so that these countries can easily arm-twist Pakistan anytime.

Every country has gained a clear understanding of how Pakistan operates. The Pakistani establishment and political parties are deeply corrupted and disconnected from the interests of Pakistan and its people. Consequently, these countries can exploit Pakistan for their own vested interests, especially UAE and Saudi Arabia. Both countries are now significantly aligned with India in terms of business. No free lunch, no more bailout..

Even if Pakistan or Pakistanis possess billions of dollars, it will not be beneficial for the country. Black money and unaccounted money circulating within the country don't contribute to the development of the state. Technically, Pakistan lacks significant global business engagements. In general, Pakistanis have failed to invest in forward-looking industries, instead relying on real estate and clothing businesses, while the world has been progressing in areas such as chips, technology, fintech, IT, automobiles, artificial intelligence, Space, Cyber, Military advancements, pharma, exports etc. As a result of three-four decades of poor economic policies and a lack of strategy, Pakistan has fallen behind in the race and is currently unable to offer anything substantial to the global community.

The party is over.... no wars... no business... no blackmailing.... no IMF... no WB... no support... No friends...
 

