You know what, i don't have a problem with China imprisoning every Muslim in China and the whole world.



The only reason i loathe the Chinese and am passionate about Uighurs is because China is forcing them to commit Shirk and become atheists.



This is an oppression of the scale of eternity. Once you die a filthy atheist, your grave is a torture, your eternity is torture.







I was being sarcastic. But they're related.



The article mentions India intends to copy Chinese style re-education/d-radicalisation camps. According to China defenders, no such camps exist or are okay then why the issue with India who is only copying China?

