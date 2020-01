Fear Hits Tehran Over What Might Come Next

TEHRAN, IRAN - JANUARY 03: A supporters mounts a photograph in memory of Qasem Souleimani after the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard General on January 3, 2020 in Tehran, Iran. Iran has vowed 'harsh retaliation' for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images) , Photographer: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Europe

In the capital, the strike that took out Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani capped a year that had already been dominated by turmoil and fear as the country’s finances crumbled, the authorities struggled to contain civil unrest, and provocation of the U.S. backfired.

“It's a nerve-racking situation that only adds to the likelihood of more unforeseen circumstances,” said Hossein, 44, sitting on a park bench in central Tehran with a newspaper. “We’re in a tinderbox ready to explode. I'm afraid of a chain of aggressive reactions that will throw the political and economic situation into further chaos and uncertainty.”

. U.S. sanctions have hurt the Iranian economy and any form of war with the U.S. would likely be unsustainable for the Islamic Republic.

President Hassan Rouhani said the response would be long and drawn out and referred to the reaction to the coup that reinstated the Shah in 1953.

“The killing of an Iranian general by a foreign government is deplorable and unforgivable and I hope that Iran will respond with tact and patience just the way they have done so far,” said Ali, 32, an economic graduate hovering

bookstore. “But I’m scared of the breakout of a war. The United States has crossed a line that cannot be uncrossed.”

Tehran’s strategy since Trump pulled out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that had promised rapprochement between Iran and the West has been to soak up the economic hit while flexing its muscle through proxies in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. But people at home have grown increasingly weary—and wary.

But April’s move by the U.S. to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization triggered a series of tit-for-tat moves that brought more upheaval. They included a series of pinpoint attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf last year that culminated with a brazen attack on an oil facility in regional rival Saudi Arabia.

By November, the bloodiest protests since the 1979 revolution plunged the country into a state of heightened security as authorities, unable to contain the unrest, switched-off access to the internet and launched a crackdown on dissent that killed some 304 people within several days, according to the London-based Amnesty International.

Had Soleimani been slain a year ago, nationalist fervor may have been far more pronounced. Iranians, though, are exhausted. People routinely evoke memories of the eight-year war with Iraq and its subsequent food rationing, and ask whether their sons will soon be called-up to enlist.