An eminent Chinese scholar said on Thursday that a large increase in the foreign direct investment in Pakistan was a result of a series of new policies announced by the government as well as the continuous improvement in the investment environment in recent years.Despite the huge impact of the new coronavirus epidemic on Pakistan’s economy, the country’s attraction of foreign direct investment continued to rise.The latest data from the National Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows that in the first nine months of this fiscal year, Pakistan received a net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) of US $ 2.148 billion, a year-on-year increase of 137%.Cheng Xizhong, a distinguished professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, believes that Pakistan’s attracting a large increase in foreign direct investment is indeed a good thing. This shows that Pakistan has announced a series of new policies in recent years, taking measures to continuously improve the investment environment and encouraging foreign investment, which is having a positive effect.“But I think the most fundamental thing is that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has made positive progress. In particular, China and Pakistan have a clear idea on the next step of the corridor construction, and the two sides are fully promoting the construction of 10 special economic zones. Foreign investors see the prospects for Pakistan’s economic development and recognize that Pakistan is an investment market with great potential,” Cheng Xizhong added.