FDI plunges 28% year-on-year in 11MFY21

The latest data released by the State Bank shows FDI plunged by $671 million to stand at $1.75 billion during July-May FY21, compared to $2.42 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. During the period under review, FDI inflows amounted to $2.768 billion as against an outflow of $1.017 billion .However, on a monthly basis, FDI increased 63%, clocking in at $198.3 million in May 2021, compared to $121.4 recorded in May 2020.Total foreign investment in Pakistan, including foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and foreign public investment, during Jul-May FY21 stood at $3.92 billion, an increase of 107.1% as compared to $1.89 billion in the same period last fiscal year.The boost in foreign investment comes on the back of a rise in foreign public investment.According to the SBP, the government sold Sukuk and Eurobonds globally this financial year, with $2.45 billion inflows coming in portfolio investment during July-May FY21.Meanwhile, country-wise figures show China remained at the top among the list of investors. Net inflow of FDI from China was $728.2 million during the first eleven months of this fiscal year as against $843.1 million in the same period last year.Major investment was directed into the power sector that attracted $856.1 million followed by financial business sector ($226.7 million), and oil & gas exploration sector ($206.2 million).