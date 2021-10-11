What's new

FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,353
-2
80,954
Country
China
Location
China
FDI inflows into Asia-Pacific region remain strong, China likely to be the global top destination for FDI once again
MON, OCT 11, 2021 - 1:30 PM

PROSPECTS for foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the Asia-Pacific region over the medium term remain strong, with China likely to be the top destination for FDI once again, said Oxford Economics in a report on Monday (Oct 11).

Meanwhile, as supply chains continue to adjust to higher labour costs in China and trade protectionism, South-east Asia, and in particular Vietnam, is poised to be the key beneficiary, said Sian Fenner, lead Asia economist for Oxford Economics.

Based on their new FDI attractiveness scorecard, China is the most attractive destination for FDI, accounting for more than 9 per cent of global FDI over the next decade.

That said, share of global FDI inflows will likely trend lower over the 2020-2029 period, as the composition of foreign investment into China continues to evolve and the mainland itself increasingly becomes a source of foreign investment in the region, said Fenner.

Specifically, foreign investment will likely become further oriented towards services and meeting the needs of China's domestic market. Meanwhile, FDI previously directed towards low-skilled export-oriented manufacturing will likely continue to be redirected to other Asian countries.

Vietnam, in particular, is expected to benefit from these supply-chain adjustments, given its close proximity to China, low wages, and participation in trade agreements.

"That said, Vietnam still needs structural reforms to improve firms' ability to do business in the country and must ensure adequate education to enhance the scalability of product," noted Fenner.

"We rank Malaysia as the third most attractive destination for FDI inflows over the next decade, with Indonesia ranked at a respectable sixth, behind India. However, we see the Philippines as being one of the least attractive among the APAC economies," she continued.

"This adds further weight to our forecast that the extent of economic scarring caused by the pandemic will be especially large in the Philippines."

Meanwhile, advanced economies are least likely to benefit due to their high wages and challenging demographic outlook. The exception is Taiwan, where the pandemic and US-China tensions have led to some reshoring of manufacturing by Taiwanese multinationals.

The FDI environment in advanced economies has also become more restrictive since the pandemic, noted Fenner. In particular, Japan, South Korea and Australia have all introduced tighter screening regulations which will dampen future FDI.

"While the advanced economies may not be as attractive destinations for FDI, we do expect to remain important sources of regional FDI, with the RCEP agreement further boosting intra-regional inflows as the trade bloc becomes more economically integrated," she said.

 
Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2011
7,783
-5
3,653
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
beijingwalker said:
Specifically, foreign investment will likely become further oriented towards services and meeting the needs of China's domestic market. Meanwhile, FDI previously directed towards low-skilled export-oriented manufacturing will likely continue to be redirected to other Asian countries.

Vietnam, in particular, is expected to benefit from these supply-chain adjustments, given its close proximity to China, low wages, and participation in trade agreements.

"That said, Vietnam still needs structural reforms to improve firms' ability to do business in the country and must ensure adequate education to enhance the scalability of product," noted Fenner.


Click to expand...
Just like I said FDI come to CN mainly for meeting the need of China's domestic market ̣(Iphone, BMW, Tesla etc).

CN is not a best place for manufacturing exportoriented products anymore due to high labor cost and trade war.
 
Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2011
7,783
-5
3,653
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
beijingwalker said:
Several rounds of crackdowns still can't slow down this inflow..
Click to expand...
No surprise, many CNese don't wanna buy houses/ apartments anymore bcs it cost too much , they use money to buy Iphone, BMW car, Tesla EV instead.

Thats why those companies invest more in CN
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,939
-2
13,679
Country
China
Location
United States
Viva_Viet said:
Just like I said FDI come to CN mainly for meeting the need of China's domestic market ̣(Iphone, BMW, Tesla etc).

CN is not a best place for manufacturing exportoriented products anymore due to high labor cost and trade war.
Click to expand...
Actually, Vietnam is still just exporting Chinese products after assembling them.

The availability of "skilled workers in Vietnam is clearly not enough to support the demand," said Thinh Nguyen, CEO of software consulting company Zien Solutions.

Another challenge is the dearth of local suppliers, which forces Vietnam to ship in materials from China, its largest source of imports. In one study of supply chain localization, Vietnam on average adds 55% of a product's value before it is exported, the lowest rate among eight Asian countries that Harvard University assessed in March.
Click to expand...
 
Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2011
7,783
-5
3,653
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
FairAndUnbiased said:
Actually, Vietnam is still just exporting Chinese products after assembling them.
Click to expand...
Yeah, but it only help rich Cnese become richer (not mentioning many rich Cnese hate Xi as much as they hate Qin Shi Huang) while poor CNese become much poorer when losing jobs plus local govt lose the Tax revenue, so they ( local govt) have to rely on Zombie companies like Evergrande to create job and collecting tax.

--------------
But what Trump is doing now is making everyone panic, especially the smaller firms,” Zhou added

Companies are also fearful of growing hostility from local governments in China, should they announce their plans to relocate. Officials do not want to lose the tax revenue, nor the employment the factories bring to local communities.
sg.news.yahoo.com

Chinese companies moving to Vietnam keep quiet on trade war to avoid wrath of authorities and staff

Chinese state media may have launched a fierce propaganda campaign, placing the blame for the trade war squarely at the feet of the US government. Interviews reveal that many factory owners and operators feel that they are caught in the middle of forceful rhetoric from both sides in the trade...
sg.news.yahoo.com sg.news.yahoo.com
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,939
-2
13,679
Country
China
Location
United States
Viva_Viet said:
Yeah, but it only help rich Cnese become richer (not mentioning many rich Cnese hate Xi as much as they hate Qin Shi Huang) while poor CNese become much poorer when losing jobs plus local govt lose the Tax revenue, so they ( local govt) have to rely on Zombie companies like Evergrande to create job and collecting tax.

--------------
But what Trump is doing now is making everyone panic, especially the smaller firms,” Zhou added

Companies are also fearful of growing hostility from local governments in China, should they announce their plans to relocate. Officials do not want to lose the tax revenue, nor the employment the factories bring to local communities.
sg.news.yahoo.com

Chinese companies moving to Vietnam keep quiet on trade war to avoid wrath of authorities and staff

Chinese state media may have launched a fierce propaganda campaign, placing the blame for the trade war squarely at the feet of the US government. Interviews reveal that many factory owners and operators feel that they are caught in the middle of forceful rhetoric from both sides in the trade...
sg.news.yahoo.com sg.news.yahoo.com
Click to expand...
You are still dependent on China. Without China, Vietnam will collapse, as it will not have an export industry.

Vietnam's entire economy is exports.

Vietnam: 101.6 %
China: 19.8%
 
Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2011
7,783
-5
3,653
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
FairAndUnbiased said:
You are still dependent on China. Without China, Vietnam will collapse, as it will not have an export industry.

Vietnam's entire economy is exports.

Vietnam: 101.6 %
China: 19.8%
Click to expand...
Without China, Vietnam will collapse ?? Really ?? Without China,then we will buy machineries from SK-JP-German.

Remember, CN is not the one who invent car, trucks, sensor, chips, phone etc. CN cars suck, can't compare with Toyta and BMW.

----------------
What is the difficulty of producing lithography machines? We can take a look at the CPU in our old mobile phone, only the size of a fingernail, but there are countless circuit diagrams printed on it. Someone once made such an analogy, like carving a picture of Qingming Shanghe on the hair , even more difficult than this. In order to develop lithography technology, China once went to Germany to observe other people's research, but was told, " Even if you give you a full set of drawings, you can't do it ."
Russia does not have a lithography machine, and 90% of its chips rely on imports. Why are you not afraid of the United States getting stuck?


Lithography
This is not to despise us, but to say that the production lithography machine has extremely high technical requirements . Even if it is a low-end lithography machine, it is also a machine composed of tens of thousands of precision parts and hundreds of high-precision sensors. The most important thing is that its error is almost zero, only one ten thousandth of a hair. .

A high-end lithography machine is often the crystallization of the wisdom of dozens of countries, and each component is made by the top technology of a country, so the lithography machine is also known as the flower of the modern optical industry .
How does a lithography machine produce chips? First, we have to prepare wafers. The wafer is a cylindrical monocrystalline silicon, a silicon wafer formed by slicing after grinding and polishing. The smaller the wafer size, the smaller the chip size produced

 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,939
-2
13,679
Country
China
Location
United States
Viva_Viet said:
Without China, Vietnam will collapse ?? Really ?? Without China,then we will buy machineries from SK-JP and they just have higher price.

Remember, CN is not the one who invent car, trucks, sensor, chips, phone etc.
Click to expand...
nope. you can't.
Another challenge is the dearth of local suppliers, which forces Vietnam to ship in materials from China, its largest source of imports. In one study of supply chain localization, Vietnam on average adds 55% of a product's value before it is exported, the lowest rate among eight Asian countries that Harvard University assessed in March.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom