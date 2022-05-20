What's new

FDI inflow in India up at $83.57 bn in Apr,21-Mar,22, 76% jump in FDI in manufacturing

pikkuboss

pikkuboss

NEW DELHI: Led by investments in the manufacturing sector, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow in India rose to $83.57 billion in FY22 from $81.97 billion a year ago, as per data released by commerce and industry ministry on Friday.

Karnataka received the highest equity inflow followed by Delhi and Maharashtra, the ministry said.

FDI equity inflow in the manufacturing sector rose 76% year-on-year in FY22 to $21.34 billion. While Singapore was the top source of FDI, followed by US and Mauritius, the computer software & hardware sector was the top recipient of the investment.

“India has recorded the highest ever annual inflow of $83.57 billion in the financial year 2021-22. In 2014-2015, FDI inflow in India stood at a mere $45.15 billion as compared to the highest ever annual FDI inflow of $83.57 billion reported during the financial year 2021-22," the ministry said in a statement.

India’s FDI inflows have risen 20-fold since FY2003-04 when inflows were at $4.3 billion, it added.

Karnataka is the top recipient state with a 38% share of total FDI equity inflows reported during FY22, followed by Maharashtra (26%) and Delhi (14%), the ministry said.

The majority of the equity inflow of Karnataka has been reported in the sectors `Computer Software & Hardware (35%), Automobile Industry (20%) and `Education’ (12%) during the FY 2021-22, it added.

FDI in manufacturing is 76% up. 😘
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

This year it will cross $100 bn hopefully!

1653052133925.png


@Surya 1 where’s the “what about the komyoonist debhelopment reeeeee” :lol:
 
Last edited:
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

@Surya 1 where’s the “what about the komyoonist debhelopment reeeeee” :lol:
Communists have 2-3 cars each household got from foreign funding and will bash avarage Indian for dreaming of a car.

Screenshot_2022-05-20-15-58-20-470_com.android.chrome.jpg
 

