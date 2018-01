KARACHI:

Foreign investment in Pakistan’s economy dropped a massive 71.5% in December, amounting to just $197.4 million from $692.1 million in the same month of 2016, according to data released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan.





December was the first month of the current fiscal year that saw a fall in foreign direct investment (FDI).



Majority of the foreign investors seem to have taken a wait-and-see approach in making new injections in Pakistan considering mounting political tension ahead of the planned next generation elections this year. Additionally, worrying macroeconomic indicators are keeping investors at bay, say analysts.