FDI Flows To India Declined 26%, While China Attracted 1/4th Of Total Global FDI Flows In 2021: UNCTAD

Don't worry about India they will get their western investment as they have wanted, I guess as usual FDI to China will be again over 90% from the same 5 East Asian countries/economies. Different paths, no need to compare.



In fact China itself has become the world's largest source of outbound investment. Investing in overseas oilfields, mines, agricultural bases, industrial bases & critical infrastructure have become national priorities, not attracting inbound FDI.