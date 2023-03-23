What's new

FDI drying up

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,727
98
149,583
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,..

FDI drying up

BR Research
March 22, 2023.

Nothing is going in favor of the investment climate in the country. Foreign direct investment in the country is drying up fast. For 8MFY23, net FDI was not even $1 billion. The country attracted net FDI of $784 million, down by 40 percent year-on-year from $1.3 billion in 8MFY22. While outflows have been higher in some months and lower in others, FDI inflows have been continuously falling.

FDI inflows for 8MFY23 were down by 27 percent year-on-year. Net FDI in February 2023 increased by 10 percent year-on-year, which might not be considered any achievement as the base is small, and the slight uptick does not signify any improvement in the FDI flows to the country.

Besides China, and that too because of CPEC, no country has made any significant investment in the country in a long time. And the recent economic and political turmoil has created a vacuum where the prospects of foreign investment are not moving the needle. Political instability and investment cannot co-exist, which is happening in Pakistan lately as political volatility and ensuing economic crisis are keeping investors at bay.

Uncertainty since the last year is one factor that is affecting foreign investment. It makes no sense for foreign investors to invest in a country when its risk profile and credibility in shambles. But then, the country's environment has mostly been unconducive for investment – whether local or foreign.

The high-interest climate these days and the high cost of business make the country unattractive to investors. Along with political instability and economic slowdown, a governance structure has always been a hindrance for investors as they prefer transparency and accountability – both of which are lacking in the system.

The investor-friendly climate is critical –policies such as tax breaks, incentives, sector-specific subsidies, free trade zones, and business regulations are only marginally or partially investor friendly. These issues continue to linger and have added to the current turmoil making it hard for FDI to find any major leap.

www.brecorder.com

FDI drying up

Nothing is going in favor of the investment climate in the country. Foreign direct investment in the country is...
www.brecorder.com
 
J

Jeeten Parikh

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2023
210
0
73
Country
India
Location
United States
pakistan FY is July to June right ? (just confirming)

cpec would have by now become a net outflow by now but for two things - delayed projects and I think one case of repayment extension/rollover granted by China.

time is fast approaching for pakistan to sell something
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,562
10
23,746
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jeeten Parikh said:
time is fast approaching for pakistan to sell something
Click to expand...

640px-General_Asim_Munir_%28Pakistan%29.jpg
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
25,007
86
35,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
IceCold said:
640px-General_Asim_Munir_%28Pakistan%29.jpg
Click to expand...
Asim Munir and the rest of the corrupt Army leadership is already sold.

Of course, wouldn’t put it past them to put themselves and their mothers and sisters up for sale again since they have shown no qualms about destroying the country to maintain their corrupt, fascist rule.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
South Korean companies ‘on brink of shutdown’
Replies
7
Views
521
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
H
In January 2023, China's FDI increased by 14.5% year-on-year
Replies
0
Views
139
huanghong
H
beijingwalker
China records FDI growth of 14.5% in January 2023
Replies
0
Views
150
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's manufacturing FDI inflow up 46.1% in 2022
Replies
0
Views
200
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Luosifen
Repatriation and falling FDI
Replies
0
Views
357
Luosifen
Luosifen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom