QUETTA: Inspector General of the Frontier Corps (FC) Maj Gen Nadeem Anjum said on Thursday that the Pakistan Army and the FC were paying attention to resolving the issues of Balochistan and education and health facilities for people, along with peace, were their priority. “We are providing cooperation and assistance to the provincial government in solving problems faced by people of Balochistan as they are precious assets of the FC,” Maj Gen Anjum said while laying down foundation stones of a school building and a water filtration plant in Killi Batto, a village on Pak-Afghan border, on the directive of the commander of the Southern Command. He said the army and the FC were taking part in development activities and undertaking education and healthcare projects. The FC IG said that the construction of the school and the water filtration plant would start soon and the school would be helpful in educating the children of border village. Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had announced educational and health facilities for the people of Panjpai during inauguration of border fencing in the area. The FC had distributed ration among people of the area. https://www.dawn.com/news/1419722/fc-solving-balochistan-problems-ig