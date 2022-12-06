What's new

FC soldier decapitated infront of his son by TTP

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

TTP is necessary evil for military oepratus to tell the people see we are needed.

Otherwise look at turkey and other countries who they dealth with terrorism and what we did with it
 
Bleek

Bleek

ziaulislam said:
TTP is necessary evil for military oepratus to tell the people see we are needed.

Otherwise look at turkey and other countries who they dealth with terrorism and what we did with it
Agree and disagree, terrorism in Pakistan is just fundamentally more stronger, society is structured in way which creates room for it, and the geography & politics (Afghanistan), and gun culture is perfect to support it.

Turkey doesn't have a fundamentally extremist society due to the secular leaning so it's easier to counter the narrative and the culture is very different.
 
Steppe Wolff

Steppe Wolff

After hundreds of thousands of lives lost, Billions in damage to economy, these scum have been again allowed to move in.

And then some people here say don't bash Army, it was just Bajwa 🤡
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Bleek said:
Agree and disagree, terrorism in Pakistan is just fundamentally more stronger, society is structured in way which creates room for it, and the geography & politics (Afghanistan), and gun culture is perfect to support it.

Turkey doesn't have a fundamentally extremist society due to the secular leaning so it's easier to counter the narrative and the culture is very different.
No it's not.

It's much stronger in turkey

Much stronger in srilanka

It's approach that matters.

People who are from KP will tell in advance when it's going to happen simply because they know what army is doing behind the scenes
 
Bleek

Bleek

Steppe Wolff said:
And there's no way, hundreds or how many terrorists cross in, start attacking, beheading people in markets and the intelligence setup is unaware.
The army negotiates with them lmao

Honestly the groups just see them as pu$$ies, no matter how many attacks they do they are ready to negotiate. And a lot of the time the terrorists are becoming bold and even killing the tribal elders who are used for negotiations
 
Steppe Wolff

Steppe Wolff

Bleek said:
The army negotiates with them lmao

Honestly the groups just see them as pu$$ies, no matter how many attacks they do they are ready to negotiate. And a lot of the time the terrorists are becoming bold and even killing the tribal elders who are used for negotiations
And they are right in considering them as pussios, they keep killing and beheading soldiers, and even after that, these clowns just start again negotiating with them.

Someone should ask these Army lads about Ehsanullah Ehsan, how did he got captured and fled again from captivity.
 

