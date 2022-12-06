FC soldier decapitated infront of his son by TTP

I don't think severed heads are allowed to be posted
Agree and disagree, terrorism in Pakistan is just fundamentally more stronger, society is structured in way which creates room for it, and the geography & politics (Afghanistan), and gun culture is perfect to support it.TTP is necessary evil for military oepratus to tell the people see we are needed.
Otherwise look at turkey and other countries who they dealth with terrorism and what we did with it
There are multiple attacks happening per day tooAfter hundreds of thousands of lives lost, Billions in damage to economy, these scum have been again allowed to move in.
And then some people here say don't bash Army, it was just Bajwa
No it's not.Agree and disagree, terrorism in Pakistan is just fundamentally more stronger, society is structured in way which creates room for it, and the geography & politics (Afghanistan), and gun culture is perfect to support it.
Turkey doesn't have a fundamentally extremist society due to the secular leaning so it's easier to counter the narrative and the culture is very different.
And there's no way, hundreds or how many terrorists cross in, start attacking, beheading people in markets and the intelligence setup is unaware.There are multiple attacks happening per day too
Rotten and colonialistic system is producing rotten and arrogant clowns.Thanks to Mir Bajwa and Mir Hafiz.
The army negotiates with them lmaoAnd there's no way, hundreds or how many terrorists cross in, start attacking, beheading people in markets and the intelligence setup is unaware.
..... and the intelligence setup is unaware.
And they are right in considering them as pussios, they keep killing and beheading soldiers, and even after that, these clowns just start again negotiating with them.The army negotiates with them lmao
Honestly the groups just see them as pu$$ies, no matter how many attacks they do they are ready to negotiate. And a lot of the time the terrorists are becoming bold and even killing the tribal elders who are used for negotiations