FC Personnel don't want to fight in Balochistan

hasnainfirst

hasnainfirst

Oct 5, 2018
i don't have any article or any other source but i know this man(personally) who is currently serving in FC Balochistan, So i interviewed him a little, asked him some questions…here are the answers

i asked him whether the people fighting beside him are there because of patriotism and love for the motherland and he replied that No! no one stays here for Pakistan, the men are just here because of poverty

i asked if they get air support or artillery strikes during fighting and he replied that if we get attacked, we're on our own, no one comes after us, the same goes for missions

he also told me that many recruits deserted during training, five of their guys have deserted in recent days, Even some people who had been serving for 10 years have deserted

He told told me that it a mess, and that he will tell me why so many lives are being lost when he comes home, i asked him to tell me but he said that he can't talk about that on the phone

Guys, this is bad, the higher ups are basically treating them like they are expendables… we should do more for our men on the frontlines against insurgency

P

pakpride00090

Feb 28, 2019
Areesh has been on this for months now...Sometimes he got banned because of his heavy criticism. Can't blame him though given the situation.

Also , people over here generally know whats going on. Morale is bound to go down when you get no support.
 
hasnainfirst

hasnainfirst

Oct 5, 2018
Yes, and people who criticise Areesh are so dumb, they think that all is well and our men are basically made of steel, they don't care about their lives and they will just throw themselves in front of bullets… This is all true in case of INDIA, we will shed even last drop of our blood if we went against INDIA, but this is different, and the men don't feel the same rage and patriotism, so only source of boosting thier morale is to take care of them and remind them that we care and are with them in their suffering
If you want it taken down then fine… just bury your head in the ground and pretend everything is fine… if you think i'm doing propaganda or i'm "INDIAN" then check my post history
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
FC are Under equipped, ill-trained paramilitary force used for COIN and left to the wolves most of the time.

I'm not surprised. We won't win this war without taking it seriously. These guys need proper training and support, as well as decent wages/pension.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Jun 19, 2011
Tell me something which i dont know lol.
Top brass have been using jawans as expendables since this whole thing started.
Reality is this, these problems will never be solved.
Reason why if the middle class is educated, have law, healthcare, no load shedding & not worried about feeding childern tomorrow what questions will they ask whom will they ask.

At the Core no matter who rules over politicians, military top brass are on same page, keep your pockets full and worry nor about the lifes of under you.
 
hasnainfirst

hasnainfirst

Oct 5, 2018
You know the situation very well… Honestly, even our Pakistani posters here have become desh bhakts, they can't stand criticism even if it is for good… we have to criticise it,we have to ask questions, otherwise things will remain as they are and nothing will change…
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Kasam lay lo i have requested many time the parents of FC soldiers to call back there love ones from this useless unarmed Group name FC and let them work like many labors are doing, yeh seedha seedh katal hony k liay rakhy hoay hain FC jawans bechary
 
hasnainfirst

hasnainfirst

Oct 5, 2018
Exactly, i know this guy personally and asked him repeatedly to come home, but he is staying because he fears that people will shame him
 
F

Flight of falcon

May 22, 2019
Two third of the Indian army doesn’t want to fight. Half of the American army does want to deploy …..

what kind of stupid *** thread is this ….. they have to perform duty that they signed up for …. Sounds like a made up story.
 
