FC Personnel don't want to fight in Balochistan

i don't have any article or any other source but i know this man(personally) who is currently serving in FC Balochistan, So i interviewed him a little, asked him some questions…here are the answers



i asked him whether the people fighting beside him are there because of patriotism and love for the motherland and he replied that No! no one stays here for Pakistan, the men are just here because of poverty



i asked if they get air support or artillery strikes during fighting and he replied that if we get attacked, we're on our own, no one comes after us, the same goes for missions



he also told me that many recruits deserted during training, five of their guys have deserted in recent days, Even some people who had been serving for 10 years have deserted



He told told me that it a mess, and that he will tell me why so many lives are being lost when he comes home, i asked him to tell me but he said that he can't talk about that on the phone



Guys, this is bad, the higher ups are basically treating them like they are expendables… we should do more for our men on the frontlines against insurgency



YOUR THOUGHTS