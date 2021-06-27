What's new

FC driver martyred in IED blast

Moon said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1409167930814873605


What the actual f**k is our top brass doing?

How is this negligence not criminal? Why isn't anyone losing their jobs over this?
Wtffff yaar. How can top leadership allow this to happen? If bajwa is too fucking coward to eliminate these balochi rascals then perhaps he should ask for general mobilization, civilians liberated half of Kashmir and we'd be happy to clean up balochistan for them too so the brass can enjoy retirement benefits in their cozy DHA villas.
Peace be there said:
Not again please. We are pleased to extend our help as our jawans are more lethal in dealing with freedom fighters like these.
It's not about capabilities but will if the leadership really wants to eliminate these Terrorists they can do it in less than 6th months. It's all about will power.
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Wtffff yaar. How can top leadership allow this to happen? If bajwa is too fucking coward to eliminate these balochi rascals then perhaps he should ask for general mobilization, civilians liberated half of Kashmir and we'd be happy to clean up balochistan for them too so the brass can enjoy retirement benefits in their cozy DHA villas.
Soldiers are not the issue. General Qamar Javed Bajwa have miserably failed in his leadership. He should let some other guy come. This is getting out of hand.
 
I am out of words now

All my fears that I kept on mentioning on this forum again and again are coming true

Weak leadership is costing us our soldiers. In future it may cost us our land too
 
Bhenchoddd this is outrageous. There is seriously something wrong and the leadership is pissing on everyone. Bajwa should have been in balochistan by now.
 
Moon said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1409170634534391815


Another source.
Look at the locations of the attacks: Sibi, Ketch, Turbat, Bolan, Buleda.
All of these are happening in specific hot spots. Using drones for ISR could've saved precious lives.
That needs vision and bravery which clearly current guy doesn't have. Sorry that is what we are dealing with. Seriously missing Raheel Shareef right now.
 
@HRK why negatively rated me when i was talking about extending help ? I asked it genuinely. don't you see how we deal with freedom fighters in Kashmir.
 
Peace be there said:
@HRK why negatively rated me when i was talking about extending help ? I asked it genuinely. don't you see how we deal with freedom fighters in Kashmir.
By starting the worst separatist movement in South Asia and turning Kashmir into the most militarised zone on the planet?
 
