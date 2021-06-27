FC driver martyred in IED blast

What the actual f**k is our top brass doing?
How is this negligence not criminal? Why isn't anyone losing their jobs over this?
We just lost another soldier. I am waiting for people to jump here and defend this incompetence of leadership
Wtffff yaar. How can top leadership allow this to happen? If bajwa is too fucking coward to eliminate these balochi rascals then perhaps he should ask for general mobilization, civilians liberated half of Kashmir and we'd be happy to clean up balochistan for them too so the brass can enjoy retirement benefits in their cozy DHA villas.
It's not about capabilities but will if the leadership really wants to eliminate these Terrorists they can do it in less than 6th months. It's all about will power.Not again please. We are pleased to extend our help as our jawans are more lethal in dealing with freedom fighters like these.
Soldiers are not the issue. General Qamar Javed Bajwa have miserably failed in his leadership. He should let some other guy come. This is getting out of hand.
That needs vision and bravery which clearly current guy doesn't have. Sorry that is what we are dealing with. Seriously missing Raheel Shareef right now.
Another source.
Look at the locations of the attacks: Sibi, Ketch, Turbat, Bolan, Buleda.
All of these are happening in specific hot spots. Using drones for ISR could've saved precious lives.
By starting the worst separatist movement in South Asia and turning Kashmir into the most militarised zone on the planet?@HRK why negatively rated me when i was talking about extending help ? I asked it genuinely. don't you see how we deal with freedom fighters in Kashmir.