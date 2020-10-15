Welcome to open visa free policy to our gutless state. After so many deaths of our soldier leader Top Military Brass should have resigned. In this country whoever gets to power glues his/her arse to the chair just in case to try to remove them by force. After so many repeated attacks on our soldiers MARPS should have been made a priority over any other project but considering life has no meaning no one really gives a **** here as there are plenty of fodders to replace these brave soldiers. Life here has no meaning at all.
May our Martyrs receive the highest Jannah. It really saddens me to see how UNPROTECTED our brave men are, cant we buy a few specialized armored vehicles for our frontline soldiers. I do pray and hope one day our Generals will prioritize the safety measures for our brave men. May Allah give their bereaved families patience and fortitude. AMEEN
14 Casualties in 2 days??...Why they aren't being given MRAP's or any other Armoured Vehicles??...From Military/Paramilitary personnel to Contractors....No one is safe until that Tin can 4x4 I used in shitty terrains...I have a mate whose uncle is a Contractor...They send a Truck in Waziristan which was being driven by a Civilian Contractor...It got hit by an IED in Miranshah ....The Driver was KIA....Pretty messed up it was....