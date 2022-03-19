FC Balochistan post attacked in Sangaan area of Sibi.

Great Janjua
Aug 13, 2016
Sangaan recently has been a hotbed for BLA activity. The state needs to get its shit together the total casualties so far from this year alone are shocking, Forget 2021.
@Great Janjua it's not that I don't believe her but just that propaganda channels should not be used as a principalPlease dont use this terrorists sympathising hoe as a source. Wait till official confirmation
I mean she is a local reporter half of her stuff is verified by other pro-PK users. Plus ISPR does not report every incident in Balochistan.Please dont use this terrorists sympathising hoe as a source. Wait till official confirmation
I know but something is amiss in Balochistan. We can't just turn the other cheek. Besides the fact she is a BLA mouthpiece for PR, Nonetheless all these incidents are reported by other pro-PK users just not well known. I don't expect ISPR to report all incidents.@Great Janjua it's not that I don't believe her but just that propaganda channels should not be used as a principal
Shes a terrorist simp known to peddle propagandaI mean she is a local reporter half of her stuff is verified by other pro-PK users. Plus ISPR does not report every incident in Balochistan.
I mean she is a local reporter half of her stuff is verified by other pro-PK users. Plus ISPR does not report every incident in Balochistan.
I am not eager, believe me, the second I hear such horrors being committed against FC my heart just drops.Why are you so eager to believe the enemy, and neither does the ISPR report every engagement with the enemy, recent drone strikes have not been reported.
IF you are a Pakistani maybe believe your own side, bit it's a big if.
I am not eager, believe me, the second I hear such horrors being committed against FC my heart just drops.
Just because she is a BLA PR does not mean that everything coming from the account is a fib.
Moreover, stop trying to question my loyalty by beating around the bush.
Nuff said...