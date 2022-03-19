What's new

FC Balochistan post attacked in Sangaan area of Sibi.

hussain0216

hussain0216

Alot of BLA have been killed recently, it's been nothing short of a massacre for them

Sibi is one of the places where they have a active cell that's trying it's best to strike before it gets taken out

They need to be hunted down asap, because retraining new idiots is not easy that's why they are forced to go down the suicide route or hitting easy target's
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

Sainthood 101 said:
it's not that I don't believe her but just that propaganda channels should not be used as a principal
Click to expand...
I know but something is amiss in Balochistan. We can't just turn the other cheek. Besides the fact she is a BLA mouthpiece for PR, Nonetheless all these incidents are reported by other pro-PK users just not well known. I don't expect ISPR to report all incidents.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Great Janjua said:
I mean she is a local reporter half of her stuff is verified by other pro-PK users. Plus ISPR does not report every incident in Balochistan.
Click to expand...

Why are you so eager to believe the enemy, and neither does the ISPR report every engagement with the enemy, recent drone strikes have not been reported.

IF you are a Pakistani maybe believe your own side, bit it's a big if.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

Rafi said:
Why are you so eager to believe the enemy, and neither does the ISPR report every engagement with the enemy, recent drone strikes have not been reported.

IF you are a Pakistani maybe believe your own side, bit it's a big if.
Click to expand...
I am not eager, believe me, the second I hear such horrors being committed against FC my heart just drops.

Just because she is a BLA PR does not mean that everything coming from the account is a fib.

Moreover, stop trying to question my loyalty by beating around the bush.

Nuff said...
 
ahmadnawaz22

ahmadnawaz22

Yaar again and again and again. FC Jawan are targetted. This is grtting frustrating. We should deploy some sort of quick response air bound system involving drones. This should not be normal
 
waz

waz

110 have been slaughtered so far and their capability has been smashed greatly. This may be some small attack.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Great Janjua said:
I am not eager, believe me, the second I hear such horrors being committed against FC my heart just drops.

Just because she is a BLA PR does not mean that everything coming from the account is a fib.

Moreover, stop trying to question my loyalty by beating around the bush.

Nuff said...
Click to expand...

I am aware of SOW and intellectual IBO on a daily basis, bit due to OpSec never mentioned, and if it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, then nuff said.
 

