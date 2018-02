Operation Radd ul Fasaad

Press ReleaseNo PR-60/2018-ISPR Dated: February 11, 2018Rawalpindi - February 11, 2018:FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas of Balochistan . During operation 20 suspected terrorists were apprehended.Cache of arms and ammunition including RPG rockets, Sub Machine Guns and sniper rifle ammunition, Laptops, Global Positioning System (GPS) and communication equipment recovered.-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-