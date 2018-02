Press ReleaseNo PR-51/2018-ISPR Dated: February 6, 2018Rawalpindi - February 6, 2018:FC Balochistan along with intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in Surkhab on Afghan Refugees Camp, Kanak valley and Moro River / Bolan areas. During search operation 11 suspects apprehended.Weapons and ammunition including explosives, mines, detonators and fuzes, mobile sims and communication equipment recovered.-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-