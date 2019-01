The Frontier Corps of Balochistan on Tuesday arrested an unregistered Afghan national during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) from Balochistan’s Chaman area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.Suicide jackets, improvised explosive device (IED) making material and communication equipment was recovered from the suspected terrorist’s possession.Source: https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/20...national-during-intelligence-based-operation/