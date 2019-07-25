What's new

FBR unveils names of top corporate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: The oil and gas companies are among the top of income taxpayers for the tax year 2018, according to the data released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday.

The data reveals that the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) paid Rs17,946,634,218. It was followed by the Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) with Rs8,946,047,344, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Rs8,086,121,136, Pak-Arab Refinery Limited Rs6,781,741,973, Mari Petroleum Company Limited Rs3,052,982,035, Pakistan Oilfields Limited Rs2,409,984,892, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company BV Rs2,102,743,141, and Total Parco Pakistan Limited Rs1,141,046,708.

The banking sector stood second in paying income tax during the tax year 2018. The United Bank Limited (UBL) paid Rs12,079,257,528, the Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd, Rs4,898,224,387, National Bank of Pakistan Rs4,832,828,553, Standard Chartered Bank Rs1,419,962,953, Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd Rs1,064,437,438, Soneri Bank Limited Rs1,017,329,324, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Rs1,860,073,864.

The telecom sector also contributed in revenue of the FBR during the period under review. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) deposited income tax of Rs7,376,502,908, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Rs1,156,152,448, OPPO Mobile Technologies Pakistan (Private) Ltd Rs1,007,235,154, and Linkdotnet Telecom Ltd Rs1,039,416,520.

The auto-sector companies were also among top taxpayers. Indus Motor Company Limited paid tax of Rs6,324,779,518, Millat Tractors Limited Rs2,361,732,899, and PAK Suzuki Motor Company Limited Rs1,445,920,703.

Other international companies, which paid highest tax during the year was Nestle Pakistan Limited Rs5,024,658,212, Unilever Pakistan Limited Rs4,022,271,069, Pepsi-Cola International (Private) Ltd Rs2,701,308,850, Unilever Overseas Holding Ltd Rs1,751,513,283, and Tetra Pak (Pakistan) Ltd Rs2,014,570,254.

The data shows that companies in power sector also had major contribution in tax. United Energy Pakistan Ltd paid Rs4,251,258,611, Kot Addu Power Company Ltd Rs4,709,758,109, K-Electric Ltd Rs1,451,591,455, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company Ltd Rs1,225,226,640.

The cement companies were also among top of taxpayer companies. Lucky Cement Ltd paid Rs2,647,023,012 and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd Rs1,095,319,177. Other companies, which paid highest amount of tax were Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd Rs4,066,531,059, Port Qasim Authority Rs2,530,292,568, UPLHC I Limited Rs1,106,663,335, Shirazi Investment (Private) Ltd Rs1,469,746,621, Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd Rs1,481,963,088, National Insurance Company Ltd Rs1,143,976,879, Muller & Phipps (Pakistan) (Private) Ltd Rs104,221,812, Karachi International Container Terminal Ltd Rs1,896,821,312, and Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd Rs1,223,210,460.

