FBR Unveils ‘Mega Scam’ Involving 45,012 Freelancers, 27 Banks, And Payoneer

The investigation into the matter unveiled that a massive amount of Rs. 60,308,760,650 was disbursed to 75,615 beneficiaries using local banks.
According to reports, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently uncovered a ‘mega scam’. The scam involves a foreign company transferring around Rs. 60 billion to more than 70,000 Pakistani citizens without the knowledge of the tax authority. Reports state that the amount was sent by Payoneer, which is registered in the US but has no physical presence in Pakistan.
