FBR Unveils ‘Mega Scam’ Involving 45,012 Freelancers, 27 Banks, And Payoneer

AZ1 said: There is no tax on freelancer for bringing remittance in country till 2025.





by which law? kindly share. Click to expand...

Most of the freelancers are not NTN holder ...even if your income is exempt one need to register itself with FBR...and declare income as exempt..I think this where FBR pointing out ...that people received money while not register ...There is no issue if law is not broken...FBR taking notice must have some good reason ...if one is resident in pakistan he has to proof that income coming in bank is through proper channel and services ..If person is outside Pakistan and sending money back there is no question in that case ...neither he needs to register ...this is my understanding that can be wrong..