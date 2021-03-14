What's new

FBR Unveils ‘Mega Scam’ Involving 45,012 Freelancers, 27 Banks, And Payoneer

The investigation into the matter unveiled that a massive amount of Rs. 60,308,760,650 was disbursed to 75,615 beneficiaries using local banks.
According to reports, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently uncovered a ‘mega scam’. The scam involves a foreign company transferring around Rs. 60 billion to more than 70,000 Pakistani citizens without the knowledge of the tax authority. Reports state that the amount was sent by Payoneer, which is registered in the US but has no physical presence in Pakistan.

‏اسلام آباد : 27 بنک ، 45,012 فری لانسر اور Payoneer ، ایف بی آر نے بڑا فراڈ بے نقاب کر دیا، تفصیل :
‎#Payoneer ‎#Fraud ‎#FBR ‎#Freelancing
Isme se adhey paisay to waqar zaka and fans ke hongay lol
 
either register Payoneer in Pakistan or make an own damn online payment system instead of blaming freelancers. what is wrong with this government?
 
Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,005
7
4,841
Yes kill the freelancing. Mega scam my foot. These baba’s are out of touch and need to be kicked on their hind sides.
Qutb-ud-din Aybak said:
you earn money you pay taxes.
If a person with 50k monthly income can pay tax, why not a freelancer with 300k income.
Yes. But don’t scare them and hound them for the “mega scam”. Just guide them and take them and onboard them.
 
crigar said:
either register Payoneer in Pakistan or make an own damn online payment system instead of blaming freelancers. what is wrong with this government?
Many of these Freelancers are registered with FBR but didn't pay tax. That's a crime doe. You are registered with FBR and avoiding paying tax
Bilal. said:
Yes kill the freelancing. Mega scam my foot. These baba’s are out of touch and need to be kicked on their hind sides.

Yes. But don’t scare them and hound them for the “mega scam”. Just guide them and take them and onboard them.
70000 freelancer earning 60 + billion rupees. I don't think they will have a problem paying tax. A freelancer individual earning millions of dollars is registered with FBR but avoiding paying tax. That's not killing freelancing
 
Abdulrehman 2978 said:
70000 freelancer earning 60 + billion rupees. I don't think they will have a problem paying tax. A freelancer individual earning millions of dollars is registered with FBR but avoiding paying tax. That's not killing freelancing
Take them on board without scaring and harassing. When they start with chest thumping of “mega scam” then it means they are gonna go hard at them.
 
Abdulrehman 2978 said:
Many of these Freelancers are registered with FBR but didn't pay tax. That's a crime doe. You are registered with FBR and avoiding paying tax

70000 freelancer earning 60 + billion rupees. I don't think they will have a problem paying tax. A freelancer individual earning millions of dollars is registered with FBR but avoiding paying tax. That's not killing freelancing
There is no tax on freelancer for bringing remittance in country till 2025.
Qutb-ud-din Aybak said:
you earn money you pay taxes.
If a person with 50k monthly income can pay tax, why not a freelancer with 300k income.
aasimanwaar said:
How come this is scam? This is incompetency of FBR. They were sleeping before.
There are no tax on freelancer till 2025 from foriegn income.
H!TchHiker said:
This is scam.when resident person earning income he is subject to tax...these freelancers that otherwise so skillfully doesn't know this basic ....
by which law? kindly share.
 
AZ1 said:
There is no tax on freelancer for bringing remittance in country till 2025.


There are no tax on freelancer till 2025 from foriegn income.

by which law? kindly share.
Most of the freelancers are not NTN holder ...even if your income is exempt one need to register itself with FBR...and declare income as exempt..I think this where FBR pointing out ...that people received money while not register ...
There is no issue if law is not broken...FBR taking notice must have some good reason ...if one is resident in pakistan he has to proof that income coming in bank is through proper channel and services ..
If person is outside Pakistan and sending money back there is no question in that case ...neither he needs to register ...this is my understanding that can be wrong


..
 
Abdulrehman 2978 said:
Many of these Freelancers are registered with FBR but didn't pay tax. That's a crime doe. You are registered with FBR and avoiding paying tax

70000 freelancer earning 60 + billion rupees. I don't think they will have a problem paying tax. A freelancer individual earning millions of dollars is registered with FBR but avoiding paying tax. That's not killing freelancing
Bro govt has exampted freelancers from income tax 🤦‍♂️ I am not saying I am all for it and I support em but if they are not registered they should be asked to register even given a panalty.
H!TchHiker said:
Most of the freelancers are not NTN holder ...even if your income is exempt one need to register itself with FBR...and declare income as exempt..I think this where FBR pointing out ...that people received money while not register ...
There is no issue if law is not broken...FBR taking notice must have some good reason ...if one is resident in pakistan he has to proof that income coming in bank is through proper channel and services ..
If person is outside Pakistan and sending money back there is no question in that case ...neither he needs to register ...this is my understanding that can be wrong


..
Thats what the problem is bro they need to register so that by 2025 all of them are register and they can start paying taxes..
 
H!TchHiker said:
Most of the freelancers are not NTN holder ...even if your income is exempt one need to register itself with FBR...and declare income as exempt..I think this where FBR pointing out ...that people received money while not register ...
There is no issue if law is not broken...FBR taking notice must have some good reason ...if one is resident in pakistan he has to proof that income coming in bank is through proper channel and services ..
If person is outside Pakistan and sending money back there is no question in that case ...neither he needs to register ...this is my understanding that can be wrong


..
That's correct must register with FBR and should have NTN become filer and money comes in through proper banking channel even if its exempt.
 
Abdulrehman 2978 said:
Many of these Freelancers are registered with FBR but didn't pay tax. That's a crime doe. You are registered with FBR and avoiding paying tax

70000 freelancer earning 60 + billion rupees. I don't think they will have a problem paying tax. A freelancer individual earning millions of dollars is registered with FBR but avoiding paying tax. That's not killing freelancing
why would they pay the taxes they didn't earn at home.
 
