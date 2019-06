ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the FBR has received details of millions of account holders on account of withholding statement and those accounts where deposit amount is more than Rs0.5 million in a bid to broaden the tax base.



The FBR has decided to make this data public from June 21, 2019, where the individual can check through online system that what kind of information FBR possessed about his/her accounts. It’s basically about withholding tax deduction and about benami accounts possessing more than Rs0.5 million till the date of 31-12-2017.



“We will ensure secrecy of bank accounts. We will provide online access to individuals for checking details possessed by the FBR with certain password so that the people could ascertain that the FBR is full of information so they had last chance to declare their income/assets till June 30 through amnesty scheme,” top FBR officials told The News Monday.

