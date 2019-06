The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) started a crackdown against unregistered beauty parlours in Karachi and issued notices to 500 salons, Express News reported on Saturday.According to sources, as part of the ongoing tax net expansion campaign in the country, a list of beauty parlours was created which could pay tax on their incomes.“The business of beauty parlours and salons has increased remarkably in the recent years and the earnings of a large number of the parlours are also eligible to give tax now,” said sources.“Many such [expensive] parlours are still not under the tax net or paying a very minimal tax despite their huge earnings.”It is interesting to mention here that beauty parlours demand high sums from their clients for providing services during wedding seasons and for Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha.Meanwhile, a majority of the parlours located in the posh areas of Karachi continue to earn a staggering sum every year.