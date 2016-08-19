What's new

FBR to Impose Sales Tax on Used Cars

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a decision to collect sales tax from sales & purchase of used-cars, unveiling valuation mechanism for the taxation.

The FBR issued rules to regulate the business of used-cars and collect sales tax from trading of these vehicles through a statutory regulatory order (SRO 931 (I)/2020). According to a tax official, FBR will get 17% sales tax on such transactions and if the sale of a used car is made to an unregistered person (non-filer) then a further 3% tax will be imposed.

FBR says that a large number of car dealers are engaged in the business of sale/purchase of used vehicles but they are neither registered with the tax authorities nor paying sales tax on the transactions. Under the Finance Act 2020, an amendment was made into the Sales Tax Act 1990.

Read more: https://www.carspiritpk.com/2020/10/fbr-to-impose-sales-tax-on-used-cars/
 
