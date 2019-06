FBR To Bring Unregistered Doctors In Tax Net To Broaden Tax Base

To broaden tax base, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday made the decision to bring unregistered doctors into tax net.

FBR writes to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) asking for details of its members within ten days.

All the doctors registered with the PMDC are bound to file their tax returns.

