FBR surpasses revenue collection target by Rs34bn in April

Kabira

Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) surpassed its revenue collection target by Rs34 billion to Rs384bn in April, the second highest collection in the second half of current fiscal year (FY21), provisional data collected by the tax authorities on Friday showed.

April has emerged as the second consecutive month when the FBR revenue collection surpassed the projected monthly target despite Covid-19 impact on all segments of economy.

The net collection for April was Rs384bn against a target of Rs350bn, an increase of 9.7 per cent. Compared to the collection of Rs244bn in April 2020, revenue collection posted growth of 57pc.

The FBR has collected net revenue of Rs3.78 trillion during July 2020-April 2021 period, which has exceeded the target of Rs3.637tr by more than Rs143bn. This represents growth of about 14pc over the collection of Rs3.320tr during the same period last year.

Pakistan saw imposition of lockdown from mid-March 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the lesser collection during the last year’s monthly collections in April 2020 and onwards.

It was second consecutive month when collection exceeded target despite Covid-19 impact on economy
The amount of refunds disbursed this year was Rs195bn compared to Rs118bn paid last year, showing an increase of 65.3pc.

The government, while preparing the budget for FY21, had assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of raising Rs4.96tr as against Rs3.99tr collected in FY20, a projected increase of 24.4pc. However, the IMF has revised downward this revenue target to Rs4.691tr for current fiscal year.

To achieve the revised target, the FBR will have to collect Rs911bn in May-June period of the current fiscal year. This target now seems achievable if there is no complete lockdown in the country and businesses remain in operation.

For next year, the IMF has proposed revenue collection target for the FBR at Rs5.963tr as against Rs4.691tr revised target for the current fiscal year.

The income tax collection during the July-April period stood at Rs1.374tr as against the target of Rs1.404tr, showing a shortfall of about Rs30bn. The income tax collection, however, showed growth of 9pc when compared with Rs1.262tr collected during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the sales tax collection jumped 23pc to Rs1.764tr in the first 10 months of FY21 from Rs1.439tr in the same period last year. The target was projected at Rs1.484tr and it was surpassed by Rs280bn. The growth came as a result of a rise in fuel prices, increase in imports and revival of economic activities during the period under review.

Federal excise duty (FED) collections were up 8pc to Rs223bn as against Rs208bn last year. The FED target for July-April was set at Rs241bn, which was missed by Rs18bn.

Customs collection stood at Rs614bn during the July-April period this year as against Rs595bn over the last year, indicating a growth of 3.2pc. The target projected under Customs was Rs508bn for the period under review. In April Customs collection posted an impressive growth indicating revival of economic activities in the country.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2021


Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

Aug 23, 2008
Same country, same people, same industry only now affected by COVID but an honest leadership and the results are evident. Only if we can get honest uncorrupt judiciry.


D

Dr-who

Jul 13, 2019
Although the total tax collection has increased, but the rate at which sales tax has increased has not been seen with direct tax.
Also at 6 month figures, the difference between direct & sales tax was rs 100b, the gap which has become more then 400b rupees.
Hopefully at end of fiscal year the gap would close due to due date to file income tax.
 
Oracle

Oracle

Dec 29, 2014
Paid **000 tax this month
This mf imran khan and his government.

They are increasing tax on people who are already paying tax.

Trying to check with my company to shift my salary to any foreign account. This is way too idiotic taxes.

There are always some ptiodiots who come and say West has more taxes etc.
However here no transport, fucked up roads, no health benifit, no old age benifit... Nothing
 
BRAVO_

BRAVO_

Apr 12, 2015
PTI govt main problem is inflation .... oil prices are not increasing, dollar prices are coming down but inflation is going up it mean provincial govts have no will to control it
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
Oracle said:
Paid **000 tax this month
This mf imran khan and his government.

They are increasing tax on people who are already paying tax.

Trying to check with my company to shift my salary to any foreign account. This is way too idiotic taxes.

There are always some ptiodiots who come and say West has more taxes etc.
However here no transport, fucked up roads, no health benifit, no old age benifit... Nothing
How your company will pay your salary in foreign account? Are you doing freelance?
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
Oracle said:
However here no transport, fucked up roads, no health benifit, no old age benifit... Nothing
I am just curious, when you brought up these issues during PPP & PML(N) times, how did they fix these issues?

... while you are at it, can you please refresh my memory by listing only 5 major tax increases in last federal budget (PTI time) which targeted the people who are already paying taxes?
 
Shahzaz ud din

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
Impressive growth’ - PM Imran hails FBR on record tax collection in April


Web Desk

01:36 PM | 1 May, 2021

‘Impressive growth’ - PM Imran hails FBR on record tax collection in April

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hailed the Federal Board of Revenue for achieving an impressive 57 percent growth in revenue for the month of April.


Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote, ‘I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 billion n compared to Rs.240 billion in April 2020.’

Khan added that during the period of July-April, tax collections in Pakistan reached Rs3780 billion – 14 percent higher than the same period last year. Our policies have led to a broad-based economic revival, he further claimed.
As per the target, Pakistan’s tax enforcement agency now has to collect Rs911 billion in the remaining two months of the fiscal year 2020-21 after it revised its revenue target to Rs 4,693 billion for the fiscal year.

PM Imran cheers expats as Roshan Digital Account ...01:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed gratitude over foreign exchange inflows via the Roshan ...
Earlier, the incumbent government has set a revenue target of Rs4,963 billion for the current fiscal year, however, the International Monetary Fund has allowed officials to revise it down to Rs4,693 billion during its review meeting in March.

 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Look at the Philistines cheering Jizya collection from the Pharoah as some great victory of Kadesh.

Deplorable Zinda Lashen
 
