FBR Surpasses 7-Month Tax Target

FBR Surpasses 7-Month Tax Target
Posted 7 mins ago by Jehangir Nasir

The Federal Board of Revenue’s provisional revenue collection amounted to Rs. 363 billion during January 2020 against the monthly target of Rs. 340 billion, showing an increase of Rs. 23 billion.

According to the latest data compiled by the FBR here on Friday, the FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 2,569 billion during July-January 2020-21 against the assigned target of Rs 2,550 billion, showing an increase of Rs 19 billion.


 
Useless Imran Khan and useless figures who cares about Taxes. The lesser the tax the better it is. He should just leave and give it to Maryam, Bilawal or at least Maulana they are the worthy Prime Minister and we deserve to be represented by likes of such great visionary leaders.
 
