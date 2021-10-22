What's new

FBR serves notice to beggar

NNI
22 Oct 2021





MULTAN: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served a notice to Multan’s Shaukat “Bikhari” after finding out his assets.

The country’s supreme tax collection body was shocked after seeing the details of assets owned by the beggar, who is said to be the “richest” beggar of Multan.

The notice was served to Shaukat “Bikhari” as the FBR unearthed Rs 1.7 million deposit in his bank account, while his children are studying in the city’s expensive school.

The beggar has been also asked to respond to how he managed to buy life insurance of Rs 10 million for his children. Shaukat Bikhari has been asked to respond about sources of income and why he has failed in submitting tax returns.

It has been learnt that Shaukat was absconding to save himself from paying taxes, while the FBR has formed teams to detect his whereabouts.

It must be noted that Shaukat Bikhari had been given statements about his income at the various platforms of social media.

According to the viral videos of Shaukat Bikhari on Facebook, he is a resident of Multan’s Shah Jamal area and had been begging in the area and earning Rs 1,000 per day.
 
And, some folks go to an “ecstasy” seeing Pak’s meager GDP #s!!! I am pretty sure in GDP calculation this folk’s # is zero….

If a beggar can hide this much, what a rich man is hiding?!?!
 
Beggar mafia and our provincial government is clueless. That’s why we need decentralized of power so responsible organization can’t blame others. This responsibility of tracking beggers and prevention Panhandling should fall under district government.

We have laws but no one follow them. In America even a retired general make a mistake or hide his income and don’t pay taxes, IRS will go after him with full force.

30% to 40% of our population doesn’t have NIC. We need to make NIC process so easy that anyone can get it. Make and enforce the law that everyone must carry their NIC with them all the time and change the age requirement for CNIC from 18 to 16.
 
well this new literally define the term "Crorepati Bikhari" ......
 
