FBR seeks suggestions for changes in IT rules

FBR seeks suggestions for changes in IT rules
Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has amended the Income Tax Rules 2002 to incorporate changes in the electronic return for salaried persons and sought objections and suggestions by June 18, 2021.
The Board has informed the general public that objections or suggestions to be received from any person before the expiry date would be considered before finalization of the rules.
It may be noted that the Board has made it mandatory for salaried persons, both of public and private sectors, to file their returns regularly since the tax year 2015. The objective behind the initiative is to increase the number of tax returns.
Meanwhile, the Board has also approved proper places for loading and unloading of goods or class of goods at Allama Iqbal International Airport through a Statutory Regulatory Order No. 756(I)/2021 dated 11th June 2021.
FBR seeks suggestions for changes in IT rules - Business & Finance - Business Recorder (brecorder.com)
 
