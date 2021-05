Syed1. said: Really? I thought target was 4900b





How are they going to go from 4500 to 5800 next year??





FBR is proper useless.

Final months of financial year always yeild more tax so let hope we can add 500 billion more in this current figure. Much needed micro and macro economic reforms are yeilding result. May Allah paak give some akal to Pakistanis so they dont elect Pent house pirates or Mr 10% ever again Ameen.Every sector has shown impressive growth which mean more revenue for next financial year. FBR couldnt do anything even if wanted. Our tax revenue is stagnant bcz our economic growth was stagnant during PMLN era. Artificially boosted growth with dollars being pumped would have never resulted in increase in increased tax collection. Inshallah next year we will see historic growth in revenue due to all indicators being positive this year.