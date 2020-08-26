What's new

FBR reveals tax details of PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal

FBR reveals tax details of PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal
Laiq Ur Rehman On Sep 18, 2020 Last updated Sep 18, 2020


ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued its tax directory of the parliamentarians for the Tax Year 2018-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

These parliamentarians belonged to the Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament.

According to the tax details, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tax of Rs2,82,449, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid Rs 2,94,117 and former president Asif Ali Zardari paid tax of Rs28,91,455 in the year 2018-19.

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs97,30,545 in terms of tax, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar Rs22,445, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Rs1,83,900 and Hamza Shehbaz paid tax of Rs87,05,368, the tax directory disclosed.

Planning and Development Minister, Asad Umar paid 53,46,342 rupees in tax while JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq paid Rs2,16,800 in national exchequer.

Furthermore, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz paid 3,67,460 rupees in tax in the year 2018-19, while Azam Swai paid 5,90,916 rupees, the tax directory disclosed.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Chaudhry Tanvir Ahmed Khan paid 32,38,733 rupees and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak paid 18,26,899 as tax in the year.

According to tax details, Federal Minister for Railways paid Rs5,79,011 tax, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Rs10,46,699, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed paid, 3,74,728 rupees, Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi paid Rs8,96,191 and Fawad Chaudhry paid Rs16,98,651 rupees in tax during 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the tax directly showed that Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and former health minister Aamir Kyani paid ‘zero’ tax in 2018-19.

FBR reveals tax details of PM Imran, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued its tax directory of the parliamentarians for the Tax Year 2018-19, ARY News reported on Friday.
Minimum wage worker in europe pay more taxes then these elite of Pakistan. Their life style and taxes paid don't add up.
 
Minimum wage worker in europe pay more taxes then these elite of Pakistan. Their life style and taxes paid don't add up.
its not only them, majority of elites, including tv anchors, potlcial workers and other civil servants..

the problem the society as whole think corruption and assets beyond means is acceptable
 
