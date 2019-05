Despite a steep shortfall in tax revenues, the federal government on Tuesday surprisingly reduced the General Sales Tax (GST) rates on all petroleum products for the next five days. The government’s action may also antagonise the IMF, raising prospects for the reversal of the decision in the coming days.

The FBR has provisionally sustained Rs52 billion shortfalls in April alone. It could collect only Rs288 billion against the monthly target of Rs340 billion, according to the officials. The collection in April was negative Rs7 billion or 2% when compared with the same month in the corresponding period last year.

It was for the second time in this fiscal year that the monthly collection target for customs duties has been missed. Against the monthly target of Rs61.7 billion, the FBR provisionally collected Rs55 billion in custom duties in April.

The FBR has formally asked the finance ministry to further downward revise its annual target to Rs4.1 trillion, although this figure also appears unrealistic until the government gives a tax amnesty scheme.