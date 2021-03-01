What's new

FBR Jul-Feb 2021 revenue collection 18 billion over target.

P

Pakstallion

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 5, 2019
60
0
183
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.brecorder.com

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

ISLAMABAD: The net revenue collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stood at Rs 2916 billion during Jul-Feb...
www.brecorder.com

Tax collection ahead of target and hope inshallah they meet their target of 4900 billion (or the lower IMF one).

After the current account deficit, the fiscal deficit has been the most challenging for the PTI government. If they are able to instill a tax paying culture in Pakistan, it will have a multiplier effect of benefits. They will leave the country in better shape than they found it, inshallah.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom