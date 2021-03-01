FBR Jul-Feb 2021 revenue collection 18 billion over target.

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection ISLAMABAD: The net revenue collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stood at Rs 2916 billion during Jul-Feb...

Tax collection ahead of target and hope inshallah they meet their target of 4900 billion (or the lower IMF one).After the current account deficit, the fiscal deficit has been the most challenging for the PTI government. If they are able to instill a tax paying culture in Pakistan, it will have a multiplier effect of benefits. They will leave the country in better shape than they found it, inshallah.