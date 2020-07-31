FBR initiates probe against 76 ‘corrupt’ officers

FBR initiates probe against 76 ‘corrupt’ officers ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started investigations against 76 officers on corruption allegations, said FBR Member (Admin) Bakhtiyar Khan in a media briefing on Monday.He said

ByAugust 31, 2020The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started investigations against 76 officers on corruption allegations, said FBR Member (Admin) Bakhtiyar Khan in a media briefing on Monday.He said that the tax department has so far fired 10 officials, whereas the remaining have been suspended from jobs while disciplinary proceedings against them were underway.“The department has also established a fact-finding committee against cases involving high-rank officials,” he added.Bakhiyar asserted that the FBR was observing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and that the department would not give any favour to corrupt officers.On a query, he said the FBR’s fact-finding committee has cleared former customs operation member Jawad Agha from alleged container scandal.Regarding the PM’s portal, the FBR official stated that the department was currently probing 365 complaints against FBR received via the portal. On complaints against former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi with regard to his “breach of jurisdiction”, the FBR official said that the former chairman made administrative decisions only to ensure equal treatment for all builders and that there was no mala fide intention in this.He said that FBR’s integrity and performance management unit was very active in resolving complaints regarding corruption, adding that the unit was receiving complaints from four different channels; websites, letters, social media and call centres.------