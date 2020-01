Rawalpindi division of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has discovered 77,513 Kanal of Benami properties worth Rs. 7.384 billion. FBR has registered cases and initiated an investigation into the matter under the Benami Act 2017.



According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rizwan Qadeer, Rawalpindi is the first district that has taken action against Benami properties. Rawalpindi division of FBR has already forwarded 49 cases and six references related to these properties to the board. Some of the unearthed properties belong to PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and other private companies.



Commissioner Capt. (R) Mohammad Mehmood said that district administrations of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Attock discovered 49 Benami properties in 2019. Other than that, 22 Benami properties were pointed out by citizens.



Another 14 Benami properties measuring 16,009 Kanal worth Rs. 2.98 million are in rural Rawalpindi, 22 properties measuring 42,490 Kanal worth Rs. 3.736 million in Attock, 3 properties measuring 17,447 Kanal worth Rs. 0.591 million in Jhelum, and 10 properties measuring 1,567 Kanal worth Rs. 67,219 million were discovered in Chakwal.