FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in July-March, 2020-21

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected net revenue of Rs.3394 billion during Jul-March of 2020-21, which has exceeded the target of Rs.3287 billion by more than Rs.100 billion.

The net collection for the month of March was Rs.475 billion, against a required increase of Rs.367 billion, representing an increase of 46 percent over Rs.325 billion collected in March 2020 and 129 percent of the target.

On the other hand, the gross collections increased from Rs.3178 billion during this period last year to Rs.3571 billion this year, showing an increase of 13 percent.

The amount of refunds disbursed was Rs.177 billion compared to Rs.102 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 74 percent. This is reflective of FBR’s resolve to fast-track refunds to prevent liquidity shortages in the industry.

As on February 28, 2021, income tax returns for tax year 2020 have reached 2.8 million compared to 2.6 million last year, showing an increase of 8 percent

FBR has also released the information about Tier-I retailers who have been integrated with POS system. According to the information, 10283 sales points have been integrated with Point of Sales Linked Invoicing System.

Moreover, the value of seized goods of Rs. 46 billion in 9 months of current FY has crossed the total value of seized goods of last year.

In FY 2019-20, smuggled goods worth Rs.36 billion were seized.

Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation-IR showed commendable performance during July to March 2021.

