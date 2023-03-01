What's new

FBI Director Says Covid Pandemic Likely Caused by Chinese Lab Leak

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Jun 19, 2014
WASHINGTON—FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the Covid pandemic was probably the result of a laboratory leak in China, providing the first public confirmation of the bureau’s classified judgment of how the virus that led to the deaths of nearly seven million people worldwide first emerged.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Mr. Wray told Fox News. “Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab.”

FBI Director Says Covid Pandemic Likely Caused by Chinese Lab Leak

Christopher Wray provides first the public confirmation of the bureau’s classified assessment of a suspected laboratory incident.
Erieye

Erieye

Dec 22, 2022
i remember reading somewhere that china has opened labs in pakistan for research similar to this. it was indian source so idk the validity
 

