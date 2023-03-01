FBI Director Says Covid Pandemic Likely Caused by Chinese Lab Leak Christopher Wray provides first the public confirmation of the bureau’s classified assessment of a suspected laboratory incident.

WASHINGTON—FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the Covid pandemic was probably the result of a laboratory leak in China, providing the first public confirmation of the bureau’s classified judgment of how the virus that led to the deaths of nearly seven million people worldwide first emerged.“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Mr. Wray told Fox News. “Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab.”