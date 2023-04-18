FBI arrest 2 Chinese ops for running illegal police station in Manhattan to 'spy on and harass dissidents' as DOJ announces charges on 44 others

FBI arrest two Chinese operatives for operating illegal police station US attorney for the Eastern District of New York confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the station in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood.

The FBI have arrested two Chinese operatives on suspicion of running an illegal police station in downtown Manhattan to spy on and harass dissidents on US soil.US attorney for the Eastern District of New York confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the station in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood.Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, were both arrested on Monday morning at their addresses in New York.They have been charged with conspiring to act as agents for the Chinese government, and are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn.More than a dozen Chinese nationals have been charged by federal prosecutors with waging a campaign of surveillance and harassment against dissidents living in the States.Prosecutors say Jianwang tried to persuade a Chinese fugitive to return home, and continually 'harassed and threatened' the individual in 2018.In 2022 China's government asked Jianwang to locate a pro-democracy Chinese activist living in California.The pair admitted to the FBI that they deleted their communications with a Chinese government official after discovering they were under investigation.Both are accused of running the station for a provincial branch of the Ministry of Public Security of the People's Republic of China (PRC).If convicted of conspiring to act as agents of the PRC, the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.An obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.Jianwang admitted that in 2015, during President Xi Jinping’s visit to the US, he sent 15 members of the group to participate in counterprotests in Washington DC .Acting Assistant Director Kurt Ronnow, of the Counterintelligence Division, said in a press conference on Monday: 'It is simply outrageous that China's Ministry of Public Security thinks it can get away with establishing a secret, illegal police station on U.S. soil to aid its efforts to export repression and subvert our rule of law.'This case serves as a powerful reminder that the People's Republic of China will stop at nothing to bend people to their will and silence messages they don't want anyone to hear.'Both are accused of running the station for a provincial branch of the Ministry of Public Security of the People's Republic of China (PRC)They ran the secret police station above a ramen store in Manhattan's Chinatown for several monthsLu Jianwang, 61, (third left) and Chen Jinping, 59, (second left) were both arrested on Monday morning at their addresses in New YorkIn addition to the case in New York, the Department of Justice announced two other cases accusing dozens of Chinese nationals of spying on US soil.One is against 34 members of Beijing's Municipal Public Security Bureau (MPSB), and another against a group of 10 people that includes eight Chinese government officials.Members of the MPSB are accused of creating fake social media accounts across various platforms to harass Chinese dissidents in the US and to promote propaganda from China – including relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.The third case involves Chinese security officials allegedly spying on Zoom calls and then harassing those that they identified as targets.Ten Chinese officials were charged with conspiracy along with an employee of a telecommunications company who worked in the People's Republic of China - Julien Jin.An obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prisonMany of the stations are open in Western Europe, with only four in North AmericaSix were officers of the PRC Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and two are officials with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).One civilian was also charged with conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and unlawful conspiracy to transfer means of identification. All the defendants are believed to reside in the PRC and remain at largeBreon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said in a statement: 'This prosecution reveals the Chinese government's flagrant violation of our nation's sovereignty by establishing a secret police station in the middle of New York City.'The charges come after FBI Director Christopher Wray told a U.S. Senate committee in November that he was 'very concerned' about the presence of such stations in U.S. cities.He said the Chinese government setting up a police presence in the United States 'violates sovereignty' and circumvents law enforcement cooperation.