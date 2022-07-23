What's new

FBCCI keen to enhance trade ties with Brazil; two MoUs signed

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
14,037
0
15,532
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
thefinancialexpress.com.bd

FBCCI keen to enhance trade ties with Brazil; two MoUs signed

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is keen to develop broader trade relations with Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America. As a part of this initiative, the apex trade body of the country has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Rio de Janeiro...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd

FBCCI keen to enhance trade ties with Brazil; two MoUs signed
Published: July 23, 2022, 16:57:32
FBCCI keen to enhance trade ties with Brazil; two MoUs signed

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is keen to develop broader trade relations with Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America.

As a part of this initiative, the apex trade body of the country has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Rio de Janeiro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sao Paulo Chamber of Commerce; two of the country's most influential trade organisations.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on behalf FBCCI signed the MoUs during the visit to Brazil as an entourage of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, said the trade body on Saturday.

The signing between Rio de Janeiro Chamber of Commerce and Industry and FBCCI took place in Rio de Janeiro, the second capital of Brazil on July 20 and Sao Paulo Chamber of Commerce inked the MoU in Sao Paulo, the port city of the country on July 21.

State Minister Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Brazil Sadia Faizunnesa and President of Brazil Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Shahriar Ahmed also witnessed the MoUs signing ceremonies, reports UNB.

Earlier, the FBCCI President has had meetings with Apex Brazil, the country's Trade and Investment Development Agency and the main industry representative organization National Industry Confederation (CNI).

Issues related to bilateral trade and investment potentials, challenges, and the way forward were discussed in the meetings.
The FBCCI President expected the visit will facilitate exchange of delegations in future and bolster bilateral trade relations.

"Bangladesh now needs to explore and expand new markets. Diversification of export baskets has become essential. Therefore, establishing trade ties with Brazil, the 10th largest economy of the world will add new dimensions to Bangladesh's export earnings, as well as help expand its footstep in other countries of South America", he added.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
‘Bangladesh can tap $1.3b market by expanding ties with African country Eswatini’: Eswatini’s delegation
Replies
12
Views
328
Bengal71
Bengal71
B
'No more wasting time on GSP': FBCCI stresses FTA with USA
Replies
8
Views
377
PadmaBridge
P
rainbowrascal
Serbia keen to invest in food storage industry in Bangladesh
2
Replies
19
Views
702
crecius
C
B
Bangladesh may hold talks with ASEAN countries to sign FTA: Philippine envoy
2
Replies
20
Views
860
UKBengali
U
B
Brazil trying to raise cotton export to Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
234
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom